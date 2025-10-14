Pimpri‑Chinchwad: Six Violent Incidents Reported; Multiple Injured, Several Arrests Made

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri‑Chinchwad: Six violent incidents have taken place in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and cases of all these were registered on Monday. This includes physical assaults and attempted murders, and old enemies and fights within relatives and families. The incidents happened within the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. Violent events transpired in Mahalunge, Nigdi, Nighoje, Varale (Maval), Birdawadi (Khed), and Ghotawade Phata (Mulshi), all within the limits of PCPC. Cases have been registered against several people, while multiple people are injured.

Attempt to Murder by Slitting Throat with a Blade

A shocking incident has come to light in Mahalunge village, where a person was seriously injured after being taken to a toilet near his house. The accused attempted to slit his throat with a blade in the bathroom. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on the road near the crematorium grounds. The injured person has been identified as Shashi Chandra Ramdayal Singh Verma (40). Ranjit Uttam Singh Kumar (30, Mahalunge) has filed a complaint in this matter at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station.

Accordingly, the accused, Anshu Bhola (20, Mahalunge, Khed), has been arrested. According to the police, the accused, Anshu Bhola, took the complainant's uncle, Shashi Chandra Verma, near the toilet located behind the complainant's residence. The accused, Anshu, slit the victim's throat with a blade, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Two People Beaten for Questioning Harassment of Wife on Phone

An auto-rickshaw driver and his friend, who went to question a man for repeatedly calling and harassing the driver's wife, were beaten up. The incident occurred on Sunday night at Ankush Chowk, Nigdi. Mujahid Munawar Patwegar (27, Kondhwa) has filed a complaint in this regard at the Nigdi Police Station. A case has been registered against Aisan Ahmed (22, Nigdi) and Altamash Khan (23, Nigdi), along with two other unidentified friends.

According to the police, the accused Aisan was repeatedly calling and harassing the complainant Mujahid's wife, Ashiya. When the complainant questioned Aisan, asking him, 'Why are you calling?', Aisan called the complainant to Ankush Chowk in Nigdi. Thereafter, the accused conspired, verbally abused the complainant, and beat him with kicks and punches. The accused seriously injured Mujahid and his friend Mohsin Shamsuddin Shaikh by brutally beating them and threatening to kill them.

Young Man Beaten for Asking for Loaned Money Back

Two accused seriously injured a young man by beating him with a tile, a stone, and with kicks and punches, just because he asked for his loaned money back. The incident took place on Sunday evening at Dongar Wasti, Nighoje. Yogesh Baliram Chavan (23, Nighoje) has filed a complaint in this matter at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. The accused, Karan Ramakant Saket (20, Nighoje) and Shubham Sanjay Chavan (19, Nighoje), have been arrested.

According to the police, while the complainant was at home, the accused, Karan, called him. At that time, Yogesh asked the accused to return the money he had loaned them. Due to this, the accused, Shubham Chavan, hit the complainant on the head with a tile. Accused Karan Saket then threatened him, saying, "Why do you constantly ask both of us for money? We won't let you live today; we will kill you." Thereafter, Karan Saket picked up a stone lying nearby with both hands and hit the complainant on both knees and the shoulder, seriously injuring him.

Wife Assaults Husband

A husband who went to meet his wife after she called him was verbally abused and beaten by his wife and one of her friends. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Varale, Maval. Dr Jitendra Anand Khubani (42, Kiwale) has filed a complaint in this matter at the Talegaon MIDC Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Khubani’s wife and Pradeep Talreja (35, Pimpri).

According to the police, the complainant was called by his wife to Namrata Eco City Housing Society in Varale, and he went there. At that time, his wife argued with the complainant and called the accused, Pradeep Talreja. Pradeep Talreja verbally abused and beat the complainant. Furthermore, the complainant's wife also assaulted Jitendra Khubani with kicks and punches.

Customer Assaulted by Hotel Owner and Waiter for Not Giving Tobacco

A customer was argued with by a waiter at a hotel, and then the waiter, in collusion with the hotel owner, beat the customer and his brother with a fibre stick and by hand. The accused also threatened to kill them, all because the customer did not provide tobacco. The incident took place on Sunday night at Theka Hotel, Birdawadi, Khed. Nikhil Haridas Waghmare (35, Mahalunge) has filed a complaint in this matter at the Chakan Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Pritesh Kailas Gore (Birdawadi) and Pappu Lendgar (Birdawadi). Pritesh Gore is the hotel owner, and Pappu Lendgar is the waiter.

According to the police, the complainant, Nikhil Waghmare, and his brother, Kishor Bhanudas Waghmare, had gone to Theka Hotel for dinner. While they were ordering food, the waiter, Pappu Lendgar, came to them and asked the complainant for tobacco. When the complainant said, "I don't chew tobacco," the accused asked, "Can't you afford money to have tobacco yourself?" Since the complainant did not give him the tobacco, the waiter got angry and started verbally abusing the complainant and his brother. At this time, the hotel owner, Pritesh Gore, came from the cash counter with a fibre stick in his hand. He verbally abused the complainant and hit him on the right side of his head with the fibre stick, injuring him. When the complainant's brother Kishor came to intervene, the accused beat him by hand and threatened, "Will you leave from here, or should we finish you off?"

Sister-in-law Assaulted Over Dispute to Vacate Room

A woman verbally abused her sister-in-law, hit her on the head with a wooden stick, injured her, and threatened to kill her. This was all done over a dispute to vacate a room. The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Ghotawade Phata, Mulshi. The injured woman has filed a complaint in this matter at the Bavdhan Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the complainant's sister-in-law.

According to the police, the complainant woman went to ask her brother's wife, the accused, to vacate her room. At that time, the accused sister-in-law verbally abused the complainant and beat her with her hand. Not only that, but she also picked up a wooden stick lying near the house and hit the complainant on the head, injuring her. After the assault, she threatened the complainant, saying, "I will bring boys from Lonavala and deal with you; I will not spare your family now."