MSEDCL Restructures Operations In Pune; 8 New Customer Service Sub-Divisions Created | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has carried out a major restructuring of its operations in Pune to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Under the new restructuring, eight new customer service sub-divisions and branch offices have been set up across the city.

The initiative aims to provide faster redressal of electricity-related complaints, ensure smoother maintenance of power systems, strengthen the recovery of bill arrears, and enhance coordination for new electricity connections.

Officials from MSEDCL said that Pune’s earlier administrative structure was introduced almost 25 years ago, based on the city’s needs at that time. With the city's increasing demand for electricity, the old setup was not sufficient. After detailed discussions with employee unions and thorough planning, the management approved this new structure to improve service quality and operational efficiency.

Under the new arrangement, subdivisions and branch offices have been reorganised by taking into account population density, geographical area, and the balance between urban and rural zones.

Earlier, the Pune metropolitan area under the Rasta Peth circle of MSEDCL had 29 subdivisions. With the addition of new ones, the total has now increased to 37. This expansion is expected to improve coordination and service across the city.

The new system, maintenance and repair work will continue to be handled by engineers and technical teams under the Maintenance Sub-Divisions. Meanwhile, the Revenue and Payments Sub-Divisions will focus on new electricity connections, billing-related grievances, and curbing power theft.

This restructuring is considered a major step in strengthening MSEDCL network in Pune and in ensuring prompt, reliable, and customer-friendly electricity services for its growing consumer base.