 Pimpri-Chinchwad's Green Polling Stations Initiative Garners Praise (PHOTOS)
These innovative activities by the Parks Department received a positive response from citizens, contributing to a decent voter turnout, with Pimpri recording 50.55%, Chinchwad 52.55%, and Bhosari 46.21%

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday. Out of the three Assembly segments in the industrial city, Pimpri and Chinchwad fall under the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, while Bhosari comes under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) set up green polling stations to promote environmental conservation among citizens. This initiative has garnered immense praise, with many sharing pictures on social media.

The concept of the green polling stations was initiated by PCMC Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh. Under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, Deputy Commissioner of the Parks Department Ravikiran Ghodake, and Assistant Superintendent of the Parks Department Rajesh Vasave, the green polling stations were established at PK International School in Pimple Saudagar, NCRD Sterling School in Bhosari, Jnana Prabodhini School in Nigdi, and DY Patil Junior College in Shahunagar.

As part of this initiative, information boards featuring 242 Ayurvedic plants, Nakshatra Vatika, and Ayurvedic medicinal trees, along with attractive selfie points displaying environmental messages, were installed. Singh also distributed saplings and seeds to voters on this occasion. These innovative activities by the Parks Department received a positive response from citizens, contributing to a decent voter turnout, with Pimpri recording 50.55%, Chinchwad 52.55%, and Bhosari 46.21%.

