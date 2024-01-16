Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut On Thursday And Disrupted Supply On Friday | File Photo

Inconvenience awaits residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad as the water supply system will be temporarily closed on Thursday, January 18, to essential maintenance work at the water treatment plant in Rawet. The interruption in the water supply will result in the absence of the evening water supply following the morning supply. Furthermore, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, January 19, as well.



Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its water supply from the Pavana Dam in Maval, which is then treated and purified at the Sector 23 Nigdi water treatment plant before being distributed to the residents of the city. The impure water discharged from the dam is processed at Rawet, ensuring the quality of water supplied to Pimpri-Chinchwad.