 Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut On Thursday And Disrupted Supply On Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut On Thursday And Disrupted Supply On Friday

Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut On Thursday And Disrupted Supply On Friday

The impure water discharged from the dam is processed at Rawet, ensuring the quality of water supplied to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut On Thursday And Disrupted Supply On Friday | File Photo

Inconvenience awaits residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad as the water supply system will be temporarily closed on Thursday, January 18, to essential maintenance work at the water treatment plant in Rawet. The interruption in the water supply will result in the absence of the evening water supply following the morning supply. Furthermore, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, January 19, as well.

Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its water supply from the Pavana Dam in Maval, which is then treated and purified at the Sector 23 Nigdi water treatment plant before being distributed to the residents of the city. The impure water discharged from the dam is processed at Rawet, ensuring the quality of water supplied to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Nashik: 27th National Youth Festival Concludes With Spectacular Show - See Photos

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know