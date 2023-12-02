 Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Crackdown: Over 32,000 Fined ₹2.72 Crores For Violations In November
Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Crackdown: Over 32,000 Fined ₹2.72 Crores For Violations In November

Pimpri Chinchwad, known for its industrial and IT park areas, has experienced rapid growth and development. However, the surge in the use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers has resulted in an uptick in vehicle-related offenses and curfew law violations.

Saturday, December 02, 2023
PV Shukla Tales Charge By Bhopal Deputy Commissioner, Traffic Police | Representative Image

In November, Pimpri Chinchwad witnessed a substantial enforcement effort by the Traffic Branch, resulting in fines for 32,775 motorists totaling Rs. 2.72 crores, according to Bapu Bangar, the Police Deputy Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad City Traffic Branch.

Pimpri Chinchwad, known for its industrial and IT park areas, has experienced rapid growth and development. However, the surge in the use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers has resulted in an uptick in vehicle-related offenses and curfew law violations. The Traffic Branch has been actively enforcing traffic regulations to curb such violations on a daily basis.

Under the directives of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, actions were taken against various infractions, including talking on mobile phones while driving, breaking signals, carrying three passengers on two-wheelers, not wearing helmets or seat belts, and other offenses. Notably, 8,967 cases of traffic obstruction and 3,229 instances of pipes entering the BRT route were addressed.

Furthermore, 6,372 heavy vehicles violating restricted routes were investigated, and legal action was initiated against 607 motorists driving in the opposite direction. Police Deputy Commissioner Bapu Bangar shared these statistics as part of the ongoing efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the region.

Violations at glance

Talking on mobile phone while driving: 939 cases

Breaking signals: 1,728 cases

Three passengers on a two-wheeler: 3,559 cases

Without helmet: 2,880 cases

Not wearing seat belt: 2,220 cases

Action against black glass: 1,390 cases

Silencer violations: 884 cases

Traffic obstruction: 8,967 cases

Pipes entering the BRT route: 3,229 cases

