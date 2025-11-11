Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Invoke MPDA Act Against Three History-Sheeters Ahead Of Local Body Elections

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken action against three people under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act of 1981 (MPDA Act) in view of upcoming elections, officials announced on Tuesday. These three notorious history sheeters are based in the jurisdictions of MIDC Bhosari, Chakan, and Kalewadi Police Stations.

The orders for this action were given by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey. In view of the upcoming elections, the police have started preventive measures, and the police machinery is prepared to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully and smoothly.

Pritam, aka Shubham Rahul Rathod (23, Moshi), who resides within the limits of MIDC Bhosari Police Station, is a history-sheeter on police record. A total of eight crimes, including robbery and illegal liquor sales, are registered against him. He is currently imprisoned in Nashik Road Central Prison.

Mahesh Baban Kad (32, Chakan), a hardened criminal from the Chakan area, has five serious crimes registered against him, including murder, extortion, and assault. He is currently in Nagpur Central Prison. Similarly, Saurabh Vikas Sathe (22, Rahatani), a hardened criminal from the limits of Kalewadi Police Station, also has eight serious crimes registered against him, including attempted murder, grievous hurt, extortion, violation of externment orders, and illegal possession of pistols and other weapons. He is currently lodged in Amravati Central Prison.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, “The preventive actions against hardened criminals are continuously underway within commissionerate jurisdictions. These actions will help control future crime.”

The local police had sent a proposal for the detention of all three accused to the Pimpri-Chinchwad's top cop. Accordingly, IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey has issued orders for the detention of all three accused in prison for one year. In the current year, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken MPDA action against 25 criminals.