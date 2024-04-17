Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Warns Billboard Owners About Accountability For Collapses Resulting In Loss Of Life | FPJ

One year following a devastating incident in Kiwale, where an illegal billboard collapse led to five deaths and several injuries, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation stresses the necessity for robust advertising board structures. Billboard owners have been cautioned to swiftly dismantle weak structures.

The civic body has also warned that the responsibility for any subsequent collapses due to weather conditions will lie with the board's owner.

With the monsoon approaching, the risk of wind and storm-related incidents increases. To address this, a meeting was convened by PCMC to strategize preventive measures. Officials from various departments, including Joint Commissioner Chandrakant Indalkar and Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot, attended the session.

Billboards awaiting approvals

Some billboards are awaiting municipal approval, with the matter currently before the High Court. The meeting also mandated a structural stability re-assessment of all advertisement boards by the end of April 2024-25.

Sandeep Khot, Deputy Commissioner of Sky Signs Department of PCMC, highlighted the necessity for boards to obtain a structural stability certificate.

Any structural failure resulting in harm or financial loss will hold the responsible Structural Engineer accountable. Under Commissioner Shekhar Singh's guidance, stringent measures are being devised.