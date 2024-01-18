Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Remove Encroachments On Wakad-Datta Mandir Road, Aiming For 45-Metre Width |

Addressing concerns raised by residents about inconsistent road widening on the Wakad-Datta Mandir Road, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh assured on Wednesday that the road would be expanded to 45 metres by removing encroachments.

The road serves as a crucial link connecting the Hinjewadi IT hub and Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to the development plan, the road was intended to be 45 metres wide. However, illegal constructions on both sides have reduced its width. Residents and society owners in the area have demanded adherence to the approved plan.

In a meeting attended by 27 societies along with BJP City President Shankar Jagtap and Vice President of the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation Sachin Londhe, PCMC Commissioner Singh assured that necessary measures would be taken to align the road width with the planned 45 metres as per the development plan. Singh pledged to initiate the process of reclaiming certain areas in the coming days.

Shankar Jagtap stated, “Local citizens and society residents have consistently complained to the municipal administration about the road widening. Therefore, a meeting was held with the Commissioner and the concerned officials with the societies. The road should be widened by implementing the development plan." He suggested that the administration should take serious measures in view of the traffic stress on this route.

Sachin Londhe added, "The objections raised by local society owners in the area regarding the widening of the road are valid. According to the development plan, the administration should make 45 metres of road available for citizens. For that, the work of the road currently in progress should be inspected. We made such a demand to the administration."