Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative; Date, Time, Venue - All You Need To Know

As part of its dedication to sustainability, environmental conservation, and fostering a healthier lifestyle, Pimpri Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is launching the "Cycle2Work Thursday" initiative.

PCMC chief Shekhar Singh, taking to X about the initiative, wrote, "As part of our commitment to sustainability, ecology, and promoting a healthier lifestyle, PCMC is launching its Cycle2Work Thursday initiative. Starting March 7th, all PCMC employees will be encouraged to pedal their way to the office every Thursday. I too will be working towards doing the same every Thursday! Join us in embracing sustainability and leading by example. Let's make our Thursday commutes greener and healthier!"

Date: Every Thursday starting from March 7, 2024

Time to reach PCMC Building: 9:45am

Location for Gathering: PCMC Building

Note: Participants are requested to assemble at the PCMC Building entrance for a group photo with cycles at the specified time

Earlier in December, Pimpri-Chinchwad etched its name in history by achieving the largest static cyclist formation, earning a coveted spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. Celebrating this milestone, a massive cycling rally unfolded at Gavjatra Maidan, Bhosari, with an impressive turnout of over 30,000 cyclists.



This monumental initiative of Indrayani River Cyclothon 2023 aimed to champion the preservation of the Indrayani River, acknowledged in the India Book of Records in 2022. The success is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Cycle Mitra, Avirat Shramdaan, Mahesh Dada Sports Foundation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, and other environmentally conscious organizations.