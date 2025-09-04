Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Honours 23 Teachers with Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar on Teachers’ Day | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) honoured 23 teachers from its balwadis, primary and secondary schools with the Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar (Ideal Teacher Award) on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. The ceremony was held at Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium, Chinchwad, in the presence of MLC Amit Gorkhe, Additional Commissioners Pradip Jambhale Patil and Trupti Sandbhor.

Senior PCMC officials, including Assistant Commissioner Kiran Kumar More, Chief Security Officer Uday Jarande, Special Officer Kiran Gaikwad, Administrative Officer Sangeeta Bangar, and Assistant Administrative Officer Razia Khan, were present, along with school heads, supervisors and a large number of teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Amit Gorkhe said, “Teachers are the backbone of society. As a student of a municipal school myself, I can confidently say that whatever I am today is because of my teachers. The education department of PCMC is doing remarkable work, and this recognition is a testimony to that.”

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil remarked, “Schools are the foundation of a child’s future, and our teachers strengthen this foundation with dedication, care and commitment. The combined efforts of supervisors and teachers are the true strength of PCMC schools, enabling us to move towards more qualitative, inclusive and model education.”

Assistant Commissioner Kiran Kumar More highlighted the role of teachers beyond classrooms. “In PCMC schools, teachers not only impart knowledge but also shape the personality of students. Their contribution is central to the rising academic standards in our schools.”

A video message from PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh was also played at the event. Extending greetings, Singh said, “Teachers are true sculptors who give shape to children’s dreams. Every student’s success is built on the dedication, hard work and affection of teachers. The progress of PCMC schools in recent years has been possible only because of the relentless efforts of teachers and parents. Our goal is to ensure that municipal schools are the first choice for parents, and teachers are the driving force behind this vision.”

Awardees of the Adarsh Shikshak Puraskar 2025

Special Recognition:

- Bhausaheb Vyankat Khaire (Sports Teacher)

- Jitendra Karad (PCMC Public School, Jadhavwadi – Primary)

- Abasaheb Palwande (PCMC Public School, Jadhavwadi – Primary)

Kindergarten Teachers:

- Savita Mandekar (Yashwantrao Chavan Primary School, Thergaon)

- Nasreen Bano Mohammed Sultan (Yashwantrao Chavan Urdu School, Thergaon)

- Vaishali Sakore (Savitribai Phule School, Moshi)

Primary School Teachers:

- Priyanka Gawde (PCMC Public School, Moshi)

- Subhangi Bhondwe (PCMC Public School, Moshi)

- Pradeep Ghute (Dighi Public School – Girls)

- Swati Shinde (Bhosari Public School – Girls)

- Kanchan Ghode (Moshi Public School – Girls)

- Vishwalata More (Chikhli Public School – Girls)

- Maruti Khamkar (Kudalwadi Public School)

- Chitra Shevkari (Pimple Gurav Public School)

- Ustad Bibihazra Jungbahadur (Thergaon Urdu Public School)

Secondary School Teachers:

- Priya Nangre (PCMC Public School, Pimple Gurav)

- Vaishali Mamulwar (PCMC Public School, Pimple Saudagar)

- Rajshree Kamble (PCMC Public School, Pimple Saudagar)

- Kshitij Shinde (PCMC Public School, Pimple Saudagar)

Private School Teachers:

- Manisha Kadam (Viloo Poonawalla Primary School, Nigdi)

- Anju Sonawane (Shri Fatehchand Jain School & Junior College, Chinchwad)

Other Institutions:

- Sakharam Pitale (Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthapith School & Junior College, PCMC)

- Megha Kande (Late Dattoba Ramchandra Kale English Medium School, Akanksha Foundation, Kalewadi)

The event was compered by Charushila Phuge, with introductory remarks by Administrative Officer Sangeeta Bangar and a vote of thanks by Ganesh Lingade.