Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Engineers Attend Road Safety Workshop; See Pics

In an effort to enhance road safety and inclusivity in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a recent workshop brought together engineers from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

This initiative was conducted in collaboration with the Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI) as a part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).

Over 60 engineers from PCMC's Roads Department actively participated in this event. Senior police officials from Pimpri Chinchwad city police, key representatives from PCMC, and members of the GDCI team were also present.

The primary objective of the workshop was to sensitise engineers to the diverse needs of road users and acquaint them with evidence-based solutions to create safer and more accessible streets.

