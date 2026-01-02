Pimpri-Chinchwad: One In Five BJP Candidates Are Party-Hoppers In PCMC Poll Battle |

In the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP, which has campaigned on the slogan of electing more than a hundred corporators, has given candidacies to 25 turncoats. They gave the opportunity to contest the election to 95 foremost party members. Five candidates from the Republican Party of India (Athawale faction) are contesting the election on the BJP's lotus symbol. Due to the failure to submit the AB form within the deadline, three party members are contesting as independent candidates.

To bring back the BJP's absolute majority in the municipal corporation, all four local MLAs and the city president have put their prestige on the line. For this purpose, they disregarded the opposition of local office-bearers and inducted members from other parties. They also gave them candidacies. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has 128 corporators.

Candidacy given by BJP to these 25 turncoats:

Raju Misal, Jalinder Shinde, Anuradha Gophane, Sheetal Masulkar, Kushagra Kadam, Praveen Bhalekar, Prasad Shetty, Asha Suryavanshi, Aparna Doke, Usha Waghere, Vinod Nadhe, Shakuntala Dharade, Shyam Jagtap, Durga Adiyal, Prashant Shitole (from NCP - Ajit Pawar faction); Rahul Kalate, Navnath Jagtap (from NCP - Sharad Pawar faction); Ravi Landge, Shivani Narale, Minal Yadav, Aishwarya Babar, Amit Gawade, Sanjay Kate, Rita Sanap (from Shiv Sena - Thackeray faction); and Sadguru Kadam (from Congress) have been given candidature by the BJP.

The five candidates from the ally RPI, Kunal Wavhalakar, Dharmapal Tantarpale, Kamlesh Walke, Chandrakanta Sonkamble, and Monica Nikalje, are contesting the election on the lotus symbol. Ganesh Gujar, Shalini Gujar, and Karishma Barne from ward number 24 did not receive the party's AB form within the deadline. Therefore, they are contesting as independent candidates.

Original party candidates:

Suresh Mhetre, Sonam More, Sheetal Yadav, Ganesh Malekar, Sujata Borate, Sarika Borhade, Nikhil Borhade, Rahul Jadhav, Nitin Kalje, Sachin Tapkir, Sarika Gaikwad, Archana Saste, Hirabai Ghule, Shruti Dolas, Krishna Surkule, Uday Gaikwad, Sagar Gawli, Kavita Bhongale, Yogesh Landge, Rajshree Landge, Rekha Devkar, Santosh Londhe, Sonali Gavhane, Ranimaai Pathare, Nitin Landge, Vilas Madigeri, Namrata Londhe, Neelam Landge, Dr. Suhas Kamble, Minaz Inamdar, Anuradha Gorkhe, Supriya Chandgude, Tushar Hinge, Kundan Gaikwad, Nilesh Newale, Yogita Nagargoje, Sheetal Warnekar, Shantaram Bhalekar, Priyanka Deshmukh, Archana Karande, Anil Gholap, Uttam Kendale, Kailas Kute, Shailaja More, Sharmila Babar, Shilpa Raut, Sangeeta Bhondwe, Deepak Bhondwe, Namdev Dhake, Pallavi Walhekar, Sachin Chinchwade, Manisha Chinchwade, Moreshwar Bhondwe, Suresh Bhoir, Jayshree Gawade, Sheetal Shinde, Madhura Shinde, Mandar Deshpande, Dr. Sandeep Bagade, Rashmi Lande, Sujata Palande, Satish Nagargoje, Ganesh Dhakne, Naresh Punjabi, Neeta Padale, Komal Kale, Harshad Nadhe, Manisha Pawar, Tanaji Barne, Sonali Gade, Abhishek Barne, Siddheshwar Barne, Reshma Bhujbal, Shruti Wakadkar, Vinayak Gaikwad, Aarti Chondhe, Sneha Kalate, Sandeep Kaspate, Babasaheb Tribhuvan, Savita Khule, Archana Tapkir, Chandrakant Nakhate, Shatrughna Kate, Anita Kate, Kunda Bhise, Sandesh Kate, Ravina Angolkar, Shashikant Kadam, Usha Mundhe, Pratibha Jawalkar, Mauli Jagtap, Pallavi Jagtap, Trupti Kamble, Harshal Dhore, and Usha Dhore are among the 95 people from the BJP who have received nominations.