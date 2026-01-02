Pune Polls: Drainage Woes, Illegal Construction & Crime Trouble Kondhwa Residents | FPJ Photo

Residents across Pune's Kondhwa jurisdiction have raised serious concerns over worsening civic conditions, citing chronic drainage problems, traffic congestion, illegal constructions, encroachments, and the need for effective policing in the area.

In a ground report by The Free Press Journal (FPJ), residents from the Kondhwa area, including Meetha Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Shivneri Nagar and Kondhwa Khurd, shared the issues they are facing and the solutions they expect from their corporators.

'Sewage overflows onto the roads'

Jyan Anna, a resident of Meetha Nagar, said that drainage remains the most pressing issue in the area. “The drainage system in Meetha Nagar and parts of Kondhwa Budruk is in a pathetic condition. During the monsoon, sewage overflows onto the roads, creating health hazards. Complaints are made repeatedly, but there is no permanent solution from the authorities,” he said.

'Shopkeepers encroach on roads and footpaths'

Aman Shaikh, a resident of the NIBM–Salunke Vihar Road area, highlighted growing traffic chaos and unchecked encroachments. He said traffic has become unbearable, especially during peak hours. “Shopkeepers encroach on roads and footpaths and even use public parking spaces for their own businesses. This leaves no space for pedestrians or residents,” he added.

Sandesh Borate, a resident of Kondhwa Budruk, highlighted unregulated construction in the area, leading to further chaos. Borate said builders are constructing 20 to 25 flats without proper permissions or planning on plots as small as 1,000 square feet. “This puts immense pressure on roads, drainage, water supply and electricity, and directly increases traffic and population density. The PMC needs to verify such illegal constructions and take strict action,” he said.

'Number of beggars has increased significantly'

Taukir Nadaf, a resident of Shivneri Nagar, raised concerns about the increasing number of beggars in the area. “The number of beggars has increased significantly. There is a need for proper shelter homes so that they are rehabilitated instead of living on roadsides, which also affects traffic and public safety,” he said.

'Tree plantation should be taken up'

Kirti Borate, a resident of Kondhwa Khurd, highlighted the lack of public transport facilities. “Public transport is inadequate, forcing people to rely on private vehicles, which adds to congestion. Tree plantation should be taken up seriously. In the lure of construction, trees have been cut and the area has completely turned into a concrete jungle,” she said.

At the same time, residents stressed that police patrolling needs to be regular and effective. Currently, patrol vehicles merely scan QR codes for attendance, they said, adding that a new system should be introduced. “Police vehicles often patrol without sirens or lights, reducing their deterrent effect. Patrolling should be visible and audible, with sirens, lights and proper announcements so that anti-social elements feel monitored,” residents demanded.