 Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral

Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral

Patil had accidentally ventured near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran, attempting to take a shortcut, but misjudged the swamp and got trapped.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral | Screengrab

We often read news about people getting stuck in traffic due to waterlogging during heavy rains, but in Pune, a rather unusual incident unfolded. A 65-year-old man named Nilkanth Patil found himself in a challenging situation when he got stuck in a swamp near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran in Pimpri Chinchwad. Luckily, the fire brigade officials came to his rescue on a Friday morning, as per the report.

Patil had accidentally ventured near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran, attempting to take a shortcut, but misjudged the swamp and got trapped. Fortunately, some residents spotted him and quickly informed the fire brigade.

Rescued with ladder and rope

At approximately 7:23 am, the fire brigade received the distress call from a local resident. Upon arrival at the scene, the officials discovered the man deeply stuck in the swamp, struggling unsuccessfully to free himself. The fire brigade personnel swiftly devised a plan, using a ladder and rope to reach the victim. With the collaborative efforts of other on-site personnel, they successfully rescued Nilkanth Patil.

Read Also
Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral

Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral

Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Pune: Punit Balan Publishes Special Supplement Marking Free Press Journal's 95th Anniversary

Pune: AAP Protests Central Government's Handling Of Incidents In Manipur

Pune: AAP Protests Central Government's Handling Of Incidents In Manipur

Pune: Mock Drill On Flood Situations And Disaster Management Conducted In Talegaon Dabhade

Pune: Mock Drill On Flood Situations And Disaster Management Conducted In Talegaon Dabhade

Varandha Ghat Road In Pune District Closed Due To Monsoon Landslide Risks

Varandha Ghat Road In Pune District Closed Due To Monsoon Landslide Risks