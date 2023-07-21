Pimpri Chinchwad: Man Gets Stuck In Swamp After Taking Shortcut; Video Goes Viral | Screengrab

We often read news about people getting stuck in traffic due to waterlogging during heavy rains, but in Pune, a rather unusual incident unfolded. A 65-year-old man named Nilkanth Patil found himself in a challenging situation when he got stuck in a swamp near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran in Pimpri Chinchwad. Luckily, the fire brigade officials came to his rescue on a Friday morning, as per the report.

Patil had accidentally ventured near a school in Nigdi Pradhikaran, attempting to take a shortcut, but misjudged the swamp and got trapped. Fortunately, some residents spotted him and quickly informed the fire brigade.

#Pune: Morning Walker Gets Stuck In Mud, Rescued By Fire Department Workers With The Help Of Ladder; Watch #Incident #punenews #viral pic.twitter.com/8e5jdZV2Of — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 21, 2023

Rescued with ladder and rope

At approximately 7:23 am, the fire brigade received the distress call from a local resident. Upon arrival at the scene, the officials discovered the man deeply stuck in the swamp, struggling unsuccessfully to free himself. The fire brigade personnel swiftly devised a plan, using a ladder and rope to reach the victim. With the collaborative efforts of other on-site personnel, they successfully rescued Nilkanth Patil.

