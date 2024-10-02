Pimpri Chinchwad: Major Road Development Projects in Punawale, Tathawade, and Wakad to Ease Traffic Congestion |

In a significant move to improve the urban infrastructure of Pimpri Chinchwad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved a series of road development projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity in rapidly growing areas like Punawale, Tathawade, and Wakad.

As these neighborhoods experience increased urbanisation and industrial growth, the need for wider, more efficient roads has become crucial.

The road development plan specifically addresses the chronic traffic congestion in Ward 25, particularly in the heavily trafficked areas of Bhumkar Chowk and Bhujbal Chowk in Wakad.

Once completed, these projects will provide much-needed relief to residents and commuters, reducing travel times and improving road safety. The upgraded roads will also include organised parking spaces, pedestrian-friendly footpaths, and effective drainage systems to manage waterlogging during the monsoon season.

With the recent approval from PCMC’s Standing Committee, several key roads in Ward 25 will be expanded and upgraded, offering better mobility and improved living conditions for the area's residents. The major roads that will undergo development include the 30m DP Road from Mumbai-Bangalore Highway to Kate Vasti, the 18m DP Road from Koyte Vasti Chowk to Jambhegaon, the 24m DP Road from Madhuban Hotel to Indira Road, and the 18m DP Road from Silver Spoon Hotel to Indira Road, extending to the Wakad border.

Additionally, the plan includes the concreting of the road from MTU Company via Jeevannagar in Tathawade, as well as the 18m DP road from the BRT Road via Punawale Gaothan. Other important roads to be upgraded include the 18m DP road from TipTop Hotel to Atlanta 2 Society in Wakad, along with further roadwork in Gaikwad Nagar. These projects aim to enhance infrastructure and connectivity for the growing population in the region.

Five-year capital investment plan

PCMC has also announced plans to develop a five-year capital investment plan for rapidly urbanising areas such as Dudulgaon, Dighi, and Charholi. This plan, expected to be finalised within the next three months, will ensure that the infrastructure needs of these expanding localities are met, further supporting Pimpri Chinchwad's long-term growth.

“With the rapid urbanisation of Pimpri Chinchwad, particularly in areas like Punawale, it is essential to ensure well-developed roads to ease traffic congestion and improve the quality of life for residents,” said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

“The approval of these road projects in Ward 25, including Punawale, Tathawade, and Wakad, will bring much-needed relief to citizens, ensuring smoother commutes. Additionally, our upcoming five-year capital investment plan for Dudulgaon, Dighi, and Charholi will ensure that the infrastructure needs of our expanding urban population are addressed effectively,” he added.