Pimpri Chinchwad: Jallosh Shikshachacha Inaugurated With Fervour (PHOTOS)

Jallosh Shikshachacha was inaugurated with unprecedented enthusiasm, marking a pivotal moment in the educational journey of municipal schools in Pimri Chinchwad.

MP Srirang Barne praised the transformative changes spearheaded by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). These changes have not only revitalised the infrastructure but have also significantly elevated the overall education landscape.

The inauguration ceremony of the talent showcase festival, organized by the PCMC, featured key dignitaries, including MLA Ashwini Jagtap, industry leaders, and civic officials. Previously restricted to admitting only underprivileged students from slums, municipal schools have undergone a remarkable evolution.

MP Srirang Barne expressed his appreciation for the 'Jallosh Shikshachacha' initiative, stating, "The efforts of the PCMC have undeniably improved the quality of education. What was once a misconception about municipal schools providing a specific type of education has been dispelled, leading to parents eagerly choosing these schools for their children."

Barne's remarks highlighted not only the success of the 'Jallosh Shikshanacha' activities but also the necessity of replicating such initiatives across the state to enhance the overall quality of education.

Ashwini Jagtap shared, "Students' performances took me on a virtual journey to Ayodhya to see Lord Rama. I've also had fun traversing from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through their performances. The activities in 'Jallosh Shikshanacha' give kids a significant opportunity when they are very young. It helps take away any fear they might have. These activities allow students to showcase what they're good at, and in the future, we might see big names like Astronaut Kalpana Chawla and Sachin Tendulkar emerging from our schools, making our country proud. It's great that today's kids, who often spend a lot of time on phones, are being encouraged to play sports. That's really something good happening."

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, speaking at the event, outlined the corporation's vision to further improve educational quality while providing a platform for students' talents. Plans for the appointment of sports and art teachers were unveiled, demonstrating a commitment to holistic student development.

He also shared that every Saturday is designated as a "No School Bag Day" at the PCMC schools. Shekhar Singh also announced the continuation of the festival as an annual event, recognizing and awarding the best municipal school each year. He emphasised the positive competition fostered by this initiative, which plays a crucial role in enhancing educational standards and contributing to the holistic development of students.

Moderated by Mayuri Malankar and Nitish Kamgar, the event showcased the dedication and success of the municipal school teachers.

"Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation believes that the positive changes implemented in municipal schools contribute to the high-quality education provided today. This education proves valuable not only in a student's academic life but also in their post-school endeavors," expressed Additional Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap.

