Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Skill Development Center Approved

In a significant development for skilled manpower promotion in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an International Skill Development Center, championed by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, has received approval.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has acquired a 21,172 square meters plot in Chinchwad for the construction of an Industrial Training Center and the International Skill Development Center. Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh's administrative approval marks a crucial milestone.

MLA Landge, pivotal in advancing the center's establishment, envisions Pimpri-Chinchwad as an 'Education Hub.' The positive response from the municipal administration, coupled with ongoing infrastructure development efforts, positions the International Skill Development Center as a valuable addition to the educational landscape.

Expressing gratitude for the administration's favorable stance in facilitating infrastructure development, Landge called for the prompt appointment of a consultant for the skill development center. The tender process is anticipated to commence shortly, with construction set to kick off within the next two to three months. This multifaceted development reflects a concerted effort to elevate the educational and skill development profile of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

