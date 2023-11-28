Pimpri-Chinchwad: Illegal LPG Cylinder Refilling Operation Busted In Alandi, 1 Arrested |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crime Branch has apprehended an individual involved in an illegal LPG cylinder refilling operation within the city. This operation was brought to light during a raid conducted by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch.

The arrested individual, Sandeep Landge, a 28-year-old resident of Alandi, was caught red-handed during the operation. Intelligence gathered by the Crime Branch pointed to Landge's involvement in the illegal refilling of LPG cylinders, aimed at distributing them on the black market. Landge reportedly booked cylinders using customer names without their consent from three gas agencies—Dnyeshwar Gas Agency, Bhosale Gas Agency, and Khandve Gas Agency—before illegally refilling them.

The raid, conducted on Markal Road in Alandi, unfolded on Monday, revealing a considerable cache of illicitly refilled LPG cylinders. These cylinders, valued at approximately ₹62,000, were found stored and loaded onto a tempo vehicle, presumably for sale on the black market.

Responding to these illicit activities, authorities have filed a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These include sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), and 275 (sale of adulterated drugs), in addition to other pertinent provisions of relevant laws.