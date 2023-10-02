Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four Booked For Demanding Hafta From Vada Pav Vendor |

Pune: A street vendor selling Vada Pav faced extortion and vandalism by a group of individuals in Chinchwad. The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have taken action by booking four suspects involved in the case.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the victim operates a Vada Pav stall in Ramnagar, Chinchwad. Shockingly, after enjoying a Vada Pav from the vendor's stall, the accused individuals demanded 'hafta' (extortion money) from him to allow his business to continue in the area. What makes this case even more alarming is that the accused threatened to harm the vendor physically if he failed to comply with their extortion demands.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have registered a case against the four suspects under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act. The accused have been identified as Rohit Hanumant Manjrekar, Ajay Raju Mane, Manish Ramesh Chavan, and Vishal Salunkhe. Further investigation into this incident is actively underway.

