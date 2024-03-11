Pimpri-Chinchwad Development Authority Approves 6.25% Land Return To Original Owners For Acquired Lands |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Navnagar Development Authority, since its establishment from March 14, 1972, to December 31, 1983, has approved the return of 6.25% of land to the original landowners for the acquired lands.

As per the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the decision entails that 6.25% of the developed land returned to the landowners through the development authority will be allocated to the village from which the land was acquired, if feasible.

If sufficient land is not available in that village, it will be distributed in another village based on availability. According to this decision, farmers who have previously received land compensation for the acquired area between 1972 and 1983 must return the same amount of land compensation to the authority before receiving the 6.25% returned land.

The process will be implemented immediately under the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966.

Farmers looking to benefit from this decision must first withdraw all petitions/cases filed in court. The authority will scrutinise the proposal and submit it to the government with feedback for the transfer of the returned land to another person with prior government permission. However, the land cannot be transferred to another person without government approval and without paying the prescribed portion of the unearned amount to the authority.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Navnagar Development Authority was established on March 14, 1972. The lands of local farmers in Chinchwad, Akurdi, Nigdi, Bhosari, Wakad, Thergaon, Rawet, Rahatni, Moshi, and Chikhali were acquired at that time. The government implemented a scheme to return 12.5% of the land to the landowners of acquired lands as per terms and conditions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted that this decision fulfills the longstanding demand of citizens, benefiting those who contributed land for the city's development.