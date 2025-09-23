Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Notorious Burglar With Over 100 Cases Arrested By Sangvi Police; 25 Tolas Of Gold Recovered (VIDEO) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a notorious history-sheeter with over 100 cases of burglary registered against him, officials announced on Monday. A total of six cases registered within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been solved with the arrest.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Sangvi Police Station. The accused has been identified as Jaywant, alias Jaydya Govardhan Gaikwad (38, Narayangaon).

According to police reports, a case was registered about a burglary, and the DB of Sangvi Police started investigating the matter thoroughly. Through CCTV analysis, they identified Gaikwad. A trap was laid, and he was arrested.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said that preliminary information indicates that around 103 cases related to burglary have been registered against him. Forty-four of these cases have been registered within the Pune Police Commissionerate and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. He has been detained, and from him, 25 tolas of gold have been recovered.

This action was conducted under Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Add. CP Sarang Awhad, DCP (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole, and ACP (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire. The DB team was led by Sr PI Jitendra Koli and PI (Crime) Amol Nandekar.