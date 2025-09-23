 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Notorious Burglar With Over 100 Cases Arrested By Sangvi Police; 25 Tolas Of Gold Recovered (VIDEO)
The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Sangvi Police Station. The accused has been identified as Jaywant, alias Jaydya Govardhan Gaikwad (38, Narayangaon)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a notorious history-sheeter with over 100 cases of burglary registered against him, officials announced on Monday. A total of six cases registered within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been solved with the arrest.

The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Sangvi Police Station. The accused has been identified as Jaywant, alias Jaydya Govardhan Gaikwad (38, Narayangaon).

According to police reports, a case was registered about a burglary, and the DB of Sangvi Police started investigating the matter thoroughly. Through CCTV analysis, they identified Gaikwad. A trap was laid, and he was arrested.

This action was conducted under Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Add. CP Sarang Awhad, DCP (Zone 1) Sandeep Atole, and ACP (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire. The DB team was led by Sr PI Jitendra Koli and PI (Crime) Amol Nandekar.

