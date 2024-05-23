Pimpri Chinchwad: Brave Policeman Honoured for Rescuing Elderly Woman from Blazing Apartment |

Tanaji Bansode, a Police Constable working in Pimpri Chinchwad Police, was honored for his extraordinary bravery wherein he saved a senior citizen from a apartment on fire.

As per the update shared by Pimpri Chinchwad Police, on May 20, Bansode ventured into a burning apartment in Shahu Nagar in Chinchwad and rescued a senior citizen.

After reaching the site, demonstrating exceptional presence of mind, Bansode swiftly carried the elderly woman on his shoulders and evacuated her to safety amidst the raging flames.

Bansode's heroism didn't stop there. Going beyond the call of duty, he took proactive measures to prevent fire form spreading. He then moved cylinders and vehicles from the parking lot, reducing the risk of explosion. he also rescued the people stranded on terrace.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For his selfless service and extraordinary bravery, PC Tanaji Bansode was felicitated by his peers and superiors on Thursday.

Bansode's courageous actions have earned him the admiration and gratitude of the entire community.

City police chief Vinay Kumar Choubey said, "Proud to felicitate PC Bansode on behalf of our entire team. No act of selfless service, compassion and bravery like this will go unnoticed at Pimpri Chinchwad Police.