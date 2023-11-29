 Pimpri Chinchwad: Athletes Shine With Gold And Bronze At Sub Junior National Rowing Championships
As part of our commitment to holistic development, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) collaborated with the College of Military Engineering, Dapodi to provide a unique rowing and training facility for kids.

JagrutiUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Young athletes from Pimpri-Chinchwad secured two Gold and two Bronze medals at the Sub Junior National Rowing Championships held at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh attributed the success to PCMC's collaboration with the College of Military Engineering, Dapodi, providing a distinctive rowing and training facility for aspiring youngsters.

Among the medalists were Vaibhavi Mote, securing Gold in Sub Junior Girls, and Siddhi Gurav and Ishwari Fapal, clinching Gold in Sub Junior Girls 2. Krishnaraj Chawhan and Ansh Gaykwad earned Bronze in Sub Junior Boys, while Arya Naik and Sanika Mane secured Bronze in Challenger Girls.

