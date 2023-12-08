Pimpri-Chinchwad: Anti-Terrorist Cell Busts Illegal Aadhaar Card Enrolment Centre In Bhosari, 4 Arrested | Representative Photo

The Anti-Terrorist Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police recently uncovered an illegal Aadhaar Card Enrolment Centre operating in the Bhosari area. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, and a substantial amount of evidence has been seized, including copies of electricity bills, PAN cards, voter ID cards, birth certificates, rubber stamps, registers, and equipment required for Aadhaar card registration such as laptops, fingerprint scanners, iris scanners, GPS devices, and cameras.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Shivraj Prakash Chambhare (40) and his wife Swati (36), proprietors of the ‘Krushna Xerox and Stationery’ shop, along with their employees Dhondiba Shevalkar (24) and Ganesh Yangad (23). A case has been registered against them at the Bhosari police station under sections 420, 465, 468, 471, 473, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Aadhaar Act 2016.

The police said they acted on a tip-off received by assistant police inspector V D Raut and initiated a probe, uncovering illegal alterations made to Aadhaar cards using counterfeit documents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Shivaji Pawar then apprised the officials of the 'Aadhaar Niyantran Samiti' of the Pune district collectorate regarding the suspicious activities at the shop. Subsequently, a joint operation involving law enforcement officers and government officials led to a raid on the premises.

The court has remanded the four accused individuals to police custody until December 11 for further investigations. Police authorities are continuing their thorough probe into the matter.