Pimpri-Chinchwad: 318 Objections Raised Against PCMC's Proposed Ward Structure; 276 Submitted On Last Day | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has received a total of 318 objections to its proposed ward formation structure for the upcoming municipal elections. A majority of the objections, i.e., a whopping 276 of them, were submitted to the PCMC office on Thursday, the last day.

Proposed Ward Structure By PCMC | Sourced

Compared to last time, the number is almost one-third of the objections received, as in 2017, PCMC had received 1,430 objections for their proposed ward structure. Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, in charge of the PCMC's Taxation and Tax Collection Department, announced these numbers. "Many of these objections are similar. A hearing on these objections will be held next week," he said.

PCMC released its proposed ward structure on August 22. The map was published on the official PCMC website. By Wednesday, a total of 42 objections were received; however, the remainder were filed on the last day. PCMC stopped taking objections to the ward structure at 3 pm on Thursday. A number of political parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have opposed the ward structure.

They claim that this benefits the BJP as it did last time. There are minimal changes in the proposed ward structure for this election compared to the last election. Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in particular, strongly opposed this proposed ward structure, saying its design is not according to the law. Most objections were raised from Ward 10, as 115 objections were filed from this area. Pimpri-Chinchwad residents are awaiting the hearing scheduled next week to know about the final ward structure.