 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 22 PCMC Students Showcase Innovative Projects At Science Exhibition - See Photos
The Science Exhibition was held on National Science Day (February 28) at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 22 PCMC Students Showcase Innovative Projects At Science Exhibition - See Photos | X/@shekhardalal

22 students from six Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) schools showcased their innovative projects at the annual Science Exhibition held on National Science Day (February 28) at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh said on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Singh said, "As part of our ongoing commitment to nurturing the talents and aspirations of our next generation, PCMC organised a special visit for the headmasters of PCMC schools to the annual Science Exhibition held on Science Day at the GMRT in Khodad last year. This event serves as a celebration of innovation and discovery, bringing together over 200 schools and institutions from across Maharashtra to showcase their science projects and ideas."

"Building on the success of last year's initiative, six schools from PCMC eagerly registered for this year's exhibition, providing a valuable learning opportunity for their students. A total of 22 students proudly presented their projects at the event, marking the first time students from PCMC participated in such a prestigious gathering. Their presentations garnered admiration, with evaluators commending their impressive presentation skills, confidence, and deep understanding of the subjects," he added.

Singh mentioned that a headmaster from Pimple Gurav School expressed his delight, noting that in his 25 years of service, this was the first time he had witnessed such a special learning opportunity for his students. Aman, a student from Kasarwadi School, shared his excitement, stating that after observing the projects of other schools and students, he was inspired to enhance his project for the next year, the Commissioner added.

