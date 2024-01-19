Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Booked For Road Rage; Watch Video | X/Karnajit

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said on Friday that they have taken action against two individuals involved in a road rage incident at Tapkir Chowk. This action was prompted by a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), depicting the altercation.

In the video posted by X user Karanjit on Thursday morning, two individuals on a bike can be seen blocking a car in the middle of the road. The biker, riding on the wrong side without a helmet, is preventing the car from passing.

The post stated, "This abusive hooligan is obstructing my car in the middle of traffic after coming from the wrong side without a helmet and without following any traffic rules. Can we expect some action against these culprits?"

This abusive hooligan is obstructing my car in the middle of traffic after coming from the wrong side without a helmet and without following any traffic rules. Can we expect some action against these culprits? @maharastrapol10 @PuneCityPolice @PunePolice4U @PCcityPolice pic.twitter.com/29QKHXd8ds — Karnajit (@_Karnajit_) January 18, 2024

After the post gained traction on X, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took swift action against the duo. In a post featuring a picture of the two individuals, the police announced, "Action Taken. Motorcyclists IDENTIFIED and booked under relevant sections of IPC & Motor Vehicles Act at Wakad Police Station. Road Rage / Hooliganism WILL NOT be tolerated."