Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Booked For Road Rage; Watch Video

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said on Friday that they have taken action against two individuals involved in a road rage incident at Tapkir Chowk. This action was prompted by a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), depicting the altercation.
In the video posted by X user Karanjit on Thursday morning, two individuals on a bike can be seen blocking a car in the middle of the road. The biker, riding on the wrong side without a helmet, is preventing the car from passing.
The post stated, "This abusive hooligan is obstructing my car in the middle of traffic after coming from the wrong side without a helmet and without following any traffic rules. Can we expect some action against these culprits?"
After the post gained traction on X, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took swift action against the duo. In a post featuring a picture of the two individuals, the police announced, "Action Taken. Motorcyclists IDENTIFIED and booked under relevant sections of IPC & Motor Vehicles Act at Wakad Police Station. Road Rage / Hooliganism WILL NOT be tolerated."