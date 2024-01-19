 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Booked For Road Rage; Watch Video
This action was prompted by a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), depicting the altercation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Booked For Road Rage; Watch Video | X/Karnajit

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said on Friday that they have taken action against two individuals involved in a road rage incident at Tapkir Chowk. This action was prompted by a video shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), depicting the altercation.

In the video posted by X user Karanjit on Thursday morning, two individuals on a bike can be seen blocking a car in the middle of the road. The biker, riding on the wrong side without a helmet, is preventing the car from passing.

The post stated, "This abusive hooligan is obstructing my car in the middle of traffic after coming from the wrong side without a helmet and without following any traffic rules. Can we expect some action against these culprits?"

After the post gained traction on X, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police took swift action against the duo. In a post featuring a picture of the two individuals, the police announced, "Action Taken. Motorcyclists IDENTIFIED and booked under relevant sections of IPC & Motor Vehicles Act at Wakad Police Station. Road Rage / Hooliganism WILL NOT be tolerated."

Follow us on

