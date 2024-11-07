 PHOTOS: Vetal Tekdi Hosts Week-Long Birding Marathon to Document Winter Migratory Birds and Promote Conservation
The marathon is being organized to coincide with ‘Bird Week’ or ‘Pakshi Saptah,’ celebrated across Maharashtra in honor of ornithologists-naturalists Dr Salim Ali and Shri Maruti Chitampalli, who introduced the citizens of India to birds and birdwatching and helped sustain their interest.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
With the arrival of winter, Pune's Vetal Tekdi is witnessing the winter migration of diverse bird species, as Vetal Tekdi becomes a prominent stopover for uncommon migratory birds. In a bid to  to raise awareness about the unique bird life of the Vetal Tekdi hill complex, the Vetal Tekdi Bachav Kruti Samiti (VTBKS) came up with the idea of organizing a week-long birding marathon at Vetal Tekdi.

You can enjoy trails and walks at Tekdi

The birding marathon started on Nov 5 and will continue until Nov 12. The marathon is seeing enthusiastic participation from young and old, including kids. The birding marathon has planned many trails and walks to document these birds. This event aims to document the birds’ arrival and engage the public in sustainable tourism, fostering a connection with the region’s ecological wealth.

This event highlights the city’s commitment to conserving its diversity and natural heritage. The event saw enthusiastic participation last year when it was started.

Maharashtra’s natural habitats, such as the forests in the Western Ghats and key spots like Nandur Madhmeshwar in Nashik and Bhigwan near Pune, attract birds from regions as distant as Africa and the Himalayas.

PHOTOS: 11 Spectacular Birds Captured At Pune's Vetal Tekdi
article-image

Abundant water, favorable weather, and food availability in these habitats following the recent monsoon make Maharashtra an ideal sanctuary for these birds. Among the species making an appearance at Vetal Tekdi are members of the cuckoo family, such as the Common Cuckoo and Jacobin Cuckoo, traveling from the African continent, and other species, including the Blue-throated Flycatcher and Rusty-tailed Flycatcher, seeking refuge from Northeast India and the Himalayas.

The VTBKS aims to work closely with the Forest Department to provide assistance in preparing a biodiversity register and detailed documentation of the flora and fauna found here. The Forest Department has underscored the importance of the Birding Marathon as a non-invasive activity that would help collate data through citizen science. Some of the participants have also gone above and beyond the call of birding and submitted elaborate write-ups of their experience during the event through their trip reports.

Ranjeet Rane, organiser of the birding marathon, said, "Through the Vetal Tekdi Birding Marathon, the citizens of Pune have once again shown their love and affection for the Tekdi. Data collated during this event will act as critical evidence for ensuring that a complete 'no-construction' zoning is accorded to what is left of the hill complex now. We shall continue to work with like-minded organizations like VTBKS to further the cause of conservation of Vetal Tekdi."

