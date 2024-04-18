PHOTOS: Supriya Sule Files Nomination From Baramati Lok Sabha Seat |

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP from Baramati seat, Supriya Sule, filed her nomination papers on Thursday.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Sule while filing the nomination.

Earlier today, Supriya Sule paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Pune.

Baramati seat has been considered the bastion of the Pawar family, with Supriya Sule winning the last three Lok Sabha elections from here.

Meanwhile, ahead of filing nominations from the Baramati seat against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule said that this is a battle of ideas, and she is confident that after seeing her work, the public will stand with her.

"I contest elections to serve the country. I have always worked within the framework of the Constitution. A leader always has to lead from the front, and has very little time for emotions. I don't watch this as a contest. This is a battle of ideas. After seeing my work, and my merit, I am confident that the public will stand with me. The biggest problem in this constituency is water. So I think the administration needs to pay more attention to this drought today," she said.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar accompanied by her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered prayers at the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple, in Pune earlier today.

Sunetra will also file her nomination for the Baramati seat today.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Baramati will go to vote in phase 3 on May 7.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.