Photos: Satara, Karad Hit By Heavy Rains; Koyna Dam Releases Water As Storage Maxes Out |

Following heavy rain in Satara, Karad, Patan and adjoining areas, the water storage capacity of Koyna dam, 105.25 TMC, has been exhausted, so the dam management has decided to release water and increase the discharge into the Koyna river basin on Saturday.

Currently, all six curved gates of the dam are being raised by two feet, and 18,734 cusecs of water are being released from it, and 2,100 cusecs of water is being generated from the power house, making a total of 20,834 cusecs of water being released into the Koyna river basin.

Due to these two days of rain, local rivers, streams and rivulets in many places have crossed the danger level. Apart from this, large amounts of water have entered the surrounding fields, completely damaging crops such as rice, soybean, groundnut, wheat, sugarcane, and vegetables.

Fear of the Kharif season being wasted..

Bapurao Pol, a farmer from Shamgaon Taluka, Karad, went to the field today and saw his soybean crop submerged in water, and the farmer broke his leg while sitting in the standing crop submerged in the rain. The video went viral in no time.

The rains that started in Satara on Friday afternoon continued till Sunday and also hit the villages of Karad and Patan talukas, including Maan and Khatav talukas in the eastern part of the district. Due to the rains that fell on Saturday, vendors in the markets of Satara city and its surroundings were stranded, while farmers in Karad and Patan talukas are in despair due to the large-scale damage to crops during the Kharif season.

Currently, the harvesting of Kharif season pulses, groundnuts, and soybeans is underway. However, farmers are worried as these crops have been soaked due to the recent rains. In some places, cultivation of fields for the Rabi season has begun, and in some places, sowing of millet, onion, and other crops is underway.

Due to the bridges connecting villages in the neighbouring rural areas, including Mhaswad, being submerged, the roads from Devapur-Shiratav Virkarwadi-Devapur, Mhaswad-Pulkoti, Pulkoti-Gangoti, Palsawade-Devapur, Dhakni to Dhakni Phata, Bangarwadi-Warkute Malwadi Kalchaundi-Mahabaleshwarwadi Kalchaundi-Bhalwadi Panvan-Dhakni have been closed for traffic.

Also, the wall of Pandurang Sargar's house in Didwaghwadi has collapsed, and Subhash Maruti Shingade's house has fallen, and trees have fallen on the road in many villages. Due to this heavy rain, normal life in the villages has been disrupted.

Meanwhile, former mayor Nitin Doshi has demanded that all schools in Man taluka be declared a holiday immediately for the safety of students. In this regard, he has directly contacted Rural Development Minister Jayakumar Gore over the phone and requested that the schools be closed. Doshi has submitted a memorandum to Mhaswad Chief Officer Sachin Mane, Assistant Police Inspector Akshay Sonawane.