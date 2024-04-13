 PHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative
HomePunePHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative

PHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh established the 'Order of Khalsa' at the sacred city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by initiating the 'Panj Pyare' (beloved ones) from various castes

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
PHOTOS: Pune's Sikh Community Marks 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas With Green Initiative | Sourced

The Sikh Helpline Foundation on Saturday marked the 325th Khalsa Sajna Divas with a green initiative at the gurdwara in Pune's Camp area. The focal point of the event was the distribution of 325 plants to community members, serving as a powerful demonstration of environmental consciousness.

Raj Singh, the founder of the Sikh Helpline Foundation, expressed the organisation's dedication to fostering green initiatives within the community. "Each community member received a jade plant, symbolising prosperity and suitable for indoor cultivation. Our overarching objective was to raise awareness about climate change and inspire people to embody the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh," he remarked.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from the community, with many individuals visiting the gurdwara to learn about and participate in the green initiative.

By commemorating Khalsa Sajna Divas with this environmentally conscious gesture, the Sikh Helpline Foundation not only honoured the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh but also planted the seeds for a greener and more sustainable future for the community and the world at large.

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh established the 'Order of Khalsa' at the sacred city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by initiating the 'Panj Pyare' (beloved ones) from various castes.

