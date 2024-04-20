PHOTOS: Pimpri Chinchwad CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey Felicitates UPSC Ranker Shubham Thite |

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey and other senior officers congratulated Shubham Thite, who cleared the civil services exam conducted by UPSC, wishing him good luck in serving the country.

Shubham Thite's father is a police officer in Pimpri Chinchwad. Pune's UPSC aspirants have done well in the civil services exam.

Thite, a student of engineering, achieved All-India Rank 359 in his fifth attempt, choosing political science and international relations as his optional subjects.

His father, Bhagwan Thite, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Pimpri Chinchwad Police. The UPSC results of the prestigious Civil Service Exam were announced on Tuesday, with 1,016 candidates qualifying.

Among them, 664 are men and 352 are women from Maharashtra. According to a statement released by the state of Maharashtra, about 8.6% of the total candidates are from Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra topper this year is Sameer Prakash Khode, securing AIR 42, as stated. He is followed by Neha Uddhav Singh Rajput with AIR 51 and Aniket Dnyaneshwar Hirde at AIR 81. Khode, who achieved this success in his fifth attempt, is currently employed in Indian Railway Service in Raipur. Khode pursued his graduation in Chemical Engineering from Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.