PHOTOS: Do You Know That Punekars Inked Three Records In Guinness Book? Largest Storytelling Session, Word, And Sentence Crafted From Books |

On the sidelines of the ongoing Pune Book Festival, three records were inked by Punekars in the Guinness World Record this last week.

As part of the Book Festival, two records were set for the longest word and sentence made of books, titled 'Bharat' and 'Jaitu Bharat,' consisting of 18,751 books, surpassing the previous record of 11,111 books. The word and sentence included copies of 'Exam Warriors' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the word Bharat included with 7500 books in 22 languages, promoting India’s Multilingualism.

Largest reading activity beat Chin

Earlier, the Guinness World Record was created for the largest reading activity by 3066 parents participating at a precursor event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Guinness World Record of the largest reading activity that took place in Pune city on Thursday. A total of 3066 parents read to their children, to promote reading culture in the society through storytelling and created a new world record beating China.

Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved. https://t.co/6k754cegyv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2023

Swapnil Dangorikar from Guinness World Records announced the achievement and presented a certificate to the organisers.

The Pune Book Festival, inaugurated by Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Dr Neelam Gorhe and Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Textiles and Parliamentary Affairs, Maharashtra Chandrakant Patil, has received a positive response from Punekars.

The festival, organised by the Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and the Pune Municipal Corporation was praised highly by the state authorities.