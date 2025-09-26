 PHOTOS: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Flood-Hit Villages In Beed
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains between September 26 and 30. Hence, villagers should take precautions during this period, Ajit Pawar said

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Flood-Hit Villages In Beed | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Several villages along the banks of rivers in Beed district were affected by flooding due to heavy rain in the past few days. River water entered villagers’ houses and farms, causing farmers heavy crop losses. Beed district guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited and inspected the flood situation at various villages in Beed district on Thursday.

He visited Pimpalgaon Ghat, Mauje Hingni Khurd, Mauje Aher Chincoli, Khamgaon, Nandur Haveli, and Shiur Kasar taluka’s Khokarmoha and Yewalwadi, as well as Gevrai taluka’s Itkur villages. He inspected the flood-affected areas, spoke with villagers, and said the natural calamity is severe in the district and the government stands with the people. Many have become homeless, and directives have been issued to the administration to immediately arrange shelter and food. The government is providing immediate help in the form of food grains and ₹5,000, he said.

The water has reduced considerably, and the work of conducting panchnamas of the losses will begin tomorrow. The work will be done rapidly, and farmers will receive compensation after the actual extent of losses is known. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains between September 26 and 30. Hence, villagers should take precautions during this period, Pawar said.

MLC Vikram Kale, Vijaysingh Pandit, former MLA Amarsingh Pandit, former MLA Sanjay Daund, district collector Vivek Johnson, ZP CEO Jatin Rehman, SP Navneet Kawant, sub-divisional officer Kavita Jadhav, tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke, Suresh Gholve, Sandeep Khomne, and others were present.

