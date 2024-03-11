 PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil
PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil

PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, is providing water for wildlife in some remote and hilly areas of Purandar taluka.

Aakash Singh
Updated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, is providing water facilities for villagers and wildlife through tankers in the hilly areas of Purandar tehsil.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust, is providing water for wildlife in some remote and hilly areas of Purandar taluka. Bird lovers and social workers in the area have appreciated this initiative of the trust. The Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust, always ready to help in times of crisis or calamity in the district, is providing services in many villages. On behalf of the trust's disaster management committee, water is being supplied to villages in drought-affected areas through tankers.

Villages like Valhe, Gaikdwadi, Ambajichiwadi, Mukadamwadi, Rananvarewad are benefiting from this initiative. The remaining water is also being released into the farm pond, solving the problem of water scarcity for pets and wildlife in the area.

Manik Chavan, president of the trust, mentioned that due to scanty rains last year, natural water sources and water bodies have dried up, leading to a drought-like situation.

"Wildlife in hilly areas is often seen moving towards human settlements in search of food and water. Therefore, the trust has stepped in to provide water. Water supply has been ongoing through two tankers since the monsoon in many villages of Purandar taluka, benefiting both residents and wildlife," he added.

