PHOTOS: Ajit Pawar And Family Missing From Get-Together At Govindbaug In Baramati; Supriya Sule Shares Photo With Yugendra, Rohit, Sharad Pawar and Others |

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Saturday met well-wishers in his hometown Baramati at an annual event on the occasion of Diwali Padwa, but his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was missing from both the event and the family get-together.

The Pawar family celebrates Diwali Padwa every year at their residence, Govindbaug, located in Baramati town of Pune district. Thousands of people from across the state, including NCP workers and leaders, travel to Baramati to greet Sharad Pawar.

This year, a huge crowd gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence to greet the 83-year-old leader. His daughter and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was also present at the event, along with Yugendra Pawar, who is the son of Ajit Pawar's elder brother, Shriniwas Pawar, and the nephew of Ajit Pawar.

Sule also took to social media and posted several photos of the event, along with a few pictures of the family get-together.

Ajit Pawar, his mother, wife, and two sons, however, celebrated Padwa at their residence in Sahyog Society. Last year, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar celebrated the occasion at Sharad's Govindbaug residence, even though the junior Pawar had allied with the BJP and Shiv Sena to form the Mahayuti Government. However, the two leaders met with people separately. This is the first time both families are celebrating ‘Diwali Padwa’ in their respective homes.

Now that today is Bhaubij, it will be interesting to see whether Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar meet on the occasion or not.