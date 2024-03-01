PCMC Launches 'Reels Competition' To Boost Property Tax Awareness

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

PCMC: PCMC's Tax Department is engaging content creators through a reels competition, challenging them to make short videos promoting prompt payment of property taxes by citizens. With enticing prizes up for grabs, including ₹50,000 for the first prize winner and ₹30,000 for the runner-up, the initiative aims to harness the creativity of creators to drive awareness about tax compliance among residents.

Registration is mandatory for this competition, and the form is available on the PCMC website. The reel video should be of 40 to 60 seconds duration. Participants must have more than five thousand followers on Facebook and Instagram to participate in this competition. The last date to submit the reels is March 10. The results will be based on views, likes, shares, and the content of the reel.

Topics given for this competition include an appeal to file pending property tax and to avoid the two percent fine, PCMC's decision to publish the names of tax evaders in newspapers, PCMC's drive to seal properties of the evaders, to showcase their names outside the tax office, etc.