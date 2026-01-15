PCMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 40.50% In Pimpri-Chinchwad By 3.30 PM -- Will It Cross 50% Mark? | Anand Chaini

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Voter participation in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026 picked up pace by mid-afternoon, with turnout reaching 40.50 % by 3.30 pm, according to election officials. A total of 6,94,179 voters had cast their ballots across the city by that time, indicating a steady rise after a relatively sluggish start earlier in the day.

Of the total votes recorded by 3.30 pm, 3,76,969 were cast by male voters, while 3,17,199 women exercised their franchise. Ten voters from other genders were also recorded. Election observers noted that voter turnout showed a marked improvement compared to the earlier hours of polling, when participation had been slower than expected.

Earlier in the day, six hours after polling began, voter turnout stood at 28.15 % by 1.30 pm, with 4,82,537 voters having voted. Turnout was even lower in the initial hours, recorded at 6.56 % by 9.30 am and 16.03 % by 11.30 am. However, polling stations across several wards reported increased footfall during the afternoon hours, particularly as residents stepped out after completing daily commitments.

Polling began at 7.30 am under tight security arrangements and administrative supervision. With a few hours of voting still remaining, election authorities expressed optimism that turnout would continue to rise in the late afternoon and evening.

The PCMC elections are being held after a gap of nearly nine years, adding to their political significance. The main contest is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The last municipal elections were held in 2017, when the BJP secured a majority. The elected body’s term ended in March 2022, following which the civic body has been under administrative rule.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has an electorate of 17,13,891 voters across 32 wards and 128 corporator seats. Authorities have once again urged citizens to exercise their right to vote and cooperate with election staff to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and transparent polling process. It is being said that over 50% voter turnout is expected by deadline.