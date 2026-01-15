 Nashik: Shiv Sena Workers Attack BJP Candidate's Home Over Money Distribution Allegations
In Ward No. 21, Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked the residence of BJP candidate Nitin Khole, accusing him of distributing money. Following the incident, tension escalated in the area. Office-bearers and workers of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP came face-to-face.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Nashik: Shiv Sena Workers Attack BJP Candidate's Home Over Money Distribution Allegations | Representative pic

Nashik: In Ward No. 21, Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked the residence of BJP candidate Nitin Khole, accusing him of distributing money. Following the incident, tension escalated in the area. Office-bearers and workers of the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and the BJP came face-to-face. Due to intense sloganeering and mutual allegations from both sides, the situation went out of control for some time. However, the police intervened, counselled both groups, and brought the situation under control.

Bow-and-Arrow Button Pressed, BJP Light Turns On
Chaos was reported at a polling booth in Ward No. 24. It has been alleged that after pressing the bow-and-arrow symbol for the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidates, the EVM displayed the BJP light. Voters have submitted a written complaint regarding this to the concerned election officials.

The Shinde faction’s Shiv Sena candidates have also alleged that voters who filed the complaint were being threatened. This incident occurred at the polling booth located in Gramdev Primary School in Ward No. 24.

