Paul Murphy, Australia's Consul General In Mumbai, Visits Pune - Check Out The Photos Inside

Australia's Consul General in Mumbai, Paul Murphy, shared his excitement about his "fantastic first" trip to Pune on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"There's an incredible amount of work happening in this vibrant city, and it was great to meet with leaders in #GreenEnergy, #Education & #Technology - sectors where there's so much potential for India-Australia collaboration," Murphy wrote.

He expressed anticipation for his next visit, signifying his eagerness to further explore opportunities for collaboration.

According to the Australian Consulate General's website, Murphy is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He previously served as Consul-General in Lae and at the Australian High Commission in Papua New Guinea.

During his recent visit to Gujarat, Murphy, along with Australia's High Commissioner Philip Green, met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. They discussed opportunities for collaboration between Australia, India, and the state of Gujarat in renewable energy production, solar panels, critical minerals, and lithium batteries, as per a release.