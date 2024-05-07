Aurangabad News: Water Pipeline Busted in Two Locations, Supply Unaffected, Woman Stealing Jewellery Arrested |

The 700 mm and 1200 mm diameters pipeline which supplies water to the city were busted at two places on Monday. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) claimed that the water supply to the city will not be interrupted due to the water leakage.

The water started leaking at Dhakephal Phata on Monday afternoon as the air valve of the pipe dislocated. The CSMC officers immediately rushed to the spot and started the repair without stopping the water supply. The repair work was completed by 3pm.

At the same time, water leakage was reported in the Dhorkin area. The fountain of water was released in the air from the pipe and the entire area bore the look of a lake.

On receiving the information, the engineers of the water supply department Kiran Dhande and Manoj Baviskar and other employees rushed to the spot despite the ongoing training programme for Lok Sabha – 2024 elections. The team gave preference to repairing repaired the pipeline without stopping the flow of water from the pipes.

Woman Stealing Jewellery Arrested

The local crime branch police of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police arrested a woman thief who used to steal jewellery from women passengers' purses. The arrested woman has been identified as Jyoti Digambar Pawar (30) from Jawaharnagar.

According to the complaint lodged by Shanta Kailash Tupe (40) from Mayur Park, she and her husband had gone to Phulambri for some court work. While her husband was at court, she went to a jewellery shop to repair her gold chain. As she waited for her husband near the jewellery shop, an unidentified woman approached her and engaged in conversation. During their interaction, the woman took away the gold jewellery from Shanta's purse. A case was lodged with the Phulambri police station.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya directed the local crime branch PI Satish Wagh to conduct a parallel investigation of the case. The police team began the investigation and received information from informers that Jyoti Pawar had stolen the jewellery and was planning to sell it at a jewellery shop in Jawaharnagar.

Subsequently, the police team set a trap and arrested Jyoti. Initially, she denied stealing the jewellery, but upon firm interrogation, she confessed and handed over the stolen jewellery worth Rs 71,530 to the police.

The police action was executed by PI Wagh, API Sudhir Mote, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Bhagatsingh Dullat, Kasim Shaikh, Santosh Patil, Janabai Chavan, and others.