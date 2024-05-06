Parents, Sister and Nephew Of Drunkard Man Stone and Strangle Him to Death in Satara |

In a shocking incident in Satara district, a man was strangled and stoned to death in Shirvali, Man tehsil, on Sunday, May 5, in the early hours of the morning.

The deceased, identified as Dada Ramchandra Jagdale (resident of Shirvali), was suspected of having an inappropriate interest in his sister-in-law, along with allegations of mistreating his parents and making threats to kill his nephew and sister-in-law for not providing money for alcohol. Consequently, the victim's parents, aided by their daughter and grandson, perpetrated the crime.

The suspects in this murder case are the father, Ramchandra Gyanu Jagdale; the mother, Kusum Ramchandra Jagdale; the sister, Shaila Sachin Jadhav; and the minor nephew.

Family 'reported' the murder

At Bhawani Nagar in Shirvali village of Man taluka, the victim's father discovered his son in a pool of blood upon hearing dogs barking early in the morning. Family members claimed that four to five individuals had fled the scene, concocting a false narrative, and promptly reported the incident to the Dahiwadi police. However, upon police investigation, discrepancies emerged between the statements provided by the family members and the actual situation at the crime scene.

The deceased had a history of alcohol consumption and verbal abuse towards family members, particularly targeting his sister-in-law and casting doubts on her character. Following an episode of drinking alcohol and falling asleep, the victim was killed by his parents and other family members by hitting him with stone on his head and strangling him while tying his hands and feet with a rope.

The police have registered and arrested the deceased's father, mother, sister, and minor nephew in connection with the crime.

Meanwhile, the minor suspect has been remanded to the Children's Correctional Home in Satara, and further investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the Dahiwadi police.