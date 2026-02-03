Parbhani Zilla Parishad President Race Enters Final Phase Amid Alliances & Rebellion | Representational Image

Parbhani: The contest for the zilla parishad (ZP) president’s post in Parbhani has entered its final phase, with political parties grappling with alliances, rebels, independents and internal dissent. In the last 64 years, the Parbhani ZP has had 18 presidents, and the upcoming election will see the appointment of its 19th president. This year, the post of ZP president is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.

For political parties, the ZP elections, particularly the selection of the president, are widely viewed as a key test of strength. Political observers believe the outcome will significantly influence the future direction of district-level politics.

The Parbhani ZP was established in 1962 and has played a major role in rural development across the district over the past 64 years. As the ZP’s administration and political control are directly linked to the rural population, the president’s election is seen as a decisive power test for all parties.

Baburao Kondaji Patil (Goregaonkar) became the first ZP president of the then combined Parbhani–Hingoli district in 1962. Over the years, several leaders have served as president, including Babarao Naik, Sahebrao Patil Goregaonkar, Sheshrao Bharose, Limbajirao Dudhgaonkar, Uttamrao Vitekar, Uttamrao Kachve Daithankar, Vanmala Moregaonkar, Rajesh Patil Goregaonkar, Gavlan Nagmore Waghalkar, Sakharam Javade Kehalkar, Mahesh Fad Borwandkar, Kusum Deshmukh Lohgaonkar, Meena Budhwant Pangarikar, Rajesh Vitekar, Ujjawala Rathod and Nirmala Vitekar.

Between 1980 and 1992, the ZP functioned under an administrator’s rule, with elections held again in 1992. Vanmala Khandagale became the first woman ZP president in 1998. The ZP was once again under the administrator’s rule between 2020 and 2022.

With elections now being held after the latest period of the administrator’s rule, political parties and aspirants have stepped up mobilisation efforts, making the race for the ZP president’s post closely watched across the district.