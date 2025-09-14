Parbhani Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar Directs Precaution Against Monsoon Diseases | Sourced

Parbhani: Municipal commissioner and administrator Nitin Narvekar directed the officers of the Malaria, record room and health preservation centre officers to take precaution to prevent contagious diseases and appealed to the residents to be alert to prevent the diseases.

During the Monsoon season, residents are grappling with contagious diseases due to the dirt spread all over the area. The residents are affected due to the overflowing of the nullahas and garbage accumulated all over the city.

Narvekar visited the Malaria department, record cell and health preservation centre and inspected the health facilities provided to the residents. He directed the officers to make preparations to tackle the epidemic during the Monsoon season.

Read Also Parbhani Collector Orders 150-Meter Bridge Proposal After Youth Drowns In Dudhna River

He also visited the Dharmapuri Water Purification centre and took information of the water supply to the city from water supply department chief Mirza Tanveer Baig. He directed to take proper care so that uninterrupted water supply can be made to the city. He also visited the old water purification centre at Dhar Mangangaon area and Natraj Rang Mandir and issued necessary directives of the officers.

Assistant municipal commissioner Awez Hasmi, health officer Dr Kalpana Sawant, chief sanitary officer Karan Gaikwad, record department chief Anil Deshmukh, Rameshwar Kulkarni, Shaikh Ismail, Shaikh Istemail, Yuvraj Sabale and others were present.