Nashik Collector Assures Industries Of Single-Window Clearance, Administrative Support For Investment |

District Collector Jalaj Sharma on Monday assured representatives of major industries that the administration will provide all necessary facilities to attract large-scale investment in the district. He said the administration’s doors would remain open to resolve industry concerns.

For the first time, a separate meeting was held with representatives of large industries at the NIMA office. NIMA president Ashish Nahar, SP Balasaheb Patil, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, MIDC regional officer Deepak Patil, and other senior officials shared the dais.

Single-window scheme

Sharma said large industries create opportunities for small and medium enterprises, generate maximum government revenue, and provide employment to thousands. To help them obtain clearances without hurdles, the administration plans to introduce a single-window clearance scheme.

Issues discussed

Entrepreneurs raised concerns about expediting the district’s dry port project, improving roads and sanitation in industrial areas, strengthening sewage systems, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply, and addressing skilled manpower requirements. Participants also highlighted the need to enhance Nashik’s national and international connectivity.

Skilled workforce assured

NIMA president Nahar urged large groups to expand in Nashik. He said an uninterrupted power supply would be ensured through a new 400KV substation and a CETP project. To address manpower needs, NIMA has signed an MoU with the Tata Group, and a Skill Development Centre will soon be launched. “Entrepreneurs should submit their workforce demands. NIMA will make every effort to meet them,” Nahar said.

Industry presence

Representatives from ABB, CG Power, Jyoti Structures, Bilcare Ltd, Blue Cross Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Graphite India Ltd, Samsonite, Anand I-Power, Dalmia Bharat, IMPS Ltd, Emerson Ltd, Sharda Motors, Haldex India, Legrand, TDK, and Kaperihans attended.

Industrialists Nitin Wagaskar, Akhil Rathi, Kailas Patil, Nitin Awhad, Kiran Jain, Vaibhav Joshi, Ravindra Zhope, Sanjay Mahajan, and Pravin Wable were also present.