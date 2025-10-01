Historic First: Bhusawal Division Loads NMG Automobile Rake At Kherwadi Railway Station |

The Bhusawal Division has achieved yet another historic milestone in the field of freight transport. For the first time, an NMG (New Modified Goods) automobile rake was successfully loaded at Kherwadi railway station. After similar loadings at Nashik Road and Deolali, this achievement at Kherwadi marks a new chapter in the division’s progress.

At the Kherwadi goods shed, a total of 100 vehicles (Scorpio, Thar, and XUV 3XO) of Mahindra Ltd. were loaded for M/s Darsheel Logistics Pvt. Ltd. The rake consisted of 25 NMG wagons and was dispatched to Fatuha in the Danapur Division. This single rake generated a revenue of approximately Rs 16.85 lakh for the division.

The success of this initiative is attributed to the Bhusawal Division’s Business Development Unit, whose consistent marketing efforts, effective customer engagement, and meticulous planning made it possible. By gaining customer confidence, the division has opened up new avenues for freight opportunities.

According to railway officials, “The consistent response from customers is a source of inspiration for us. With such new initiatives in the future, Bhusawal Division will continue to be more effective and competitive in freight transport."