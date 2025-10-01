 Historic First: Bhusawal Division Loads NMG Automobile Rake At Kherwadi Railway Station
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHistoric First: Bhusawal Division Loads NMG Automobile Rake At Kherwadi Railway Station

Historic First: Bhusawal Division Loads NMG Automobile Rake At Kherwadi Railway Station

The Bhusawal Division has achieved yet another historic milestone in the field of freight transport. For the first time, an NMG (New Modified Goods) automobile rake was successfully loaded at Kherwadi railway station

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Historic First: Bhusawal Division Loads NMG Automobile Rake At Kherwadi Railway Station |

The Bhusawal Division has achieved yet another historic milestone in the field of freight transport. For the first time, an NMG (New Modified Goods) automobile rake was successfully loaded at Kherwadi railway station. After similar loadings at Nashik Road and Deolali, this achievement at Kherwadi marks a new chapter in the division’s progress.

At the Kherwadi goods shed, a total of 100 vehicles (Scorpio, Thar, and XUV 3XO) of Mahindra Ltd. were loaded for M/s Darsheel Logistics Pvt. Ltd. The rake consisted of 25 NMG wagons and was dispatched to Fatuha in the Danapur Division. This single rake generated a revenue of approximately Rs 16.85 lakh for the division.

The success of this initiative is attributed to the Bhusawal Division’s Business Development Unit, whose consistent marketing efforts, effective customer engagement, and meticulous planning made it possible. By gaining customer confidence, the division has opened up new avenues for freight opportunities.

Read Also
After Week-Long Effort, Forest Department Captures Leopard In Nashik's Artillery Centre
article-image

According to railway officials, “The consistent response from customers is a source of inspiration for us. With such new initiatives in the future, Bhusawal Division will continue to be more effective and competitive in freight transport."

FPJ Shorts
India Sees Billionaire Boom, Adding Over One Tycoon Per Week In 2025: Hurun Report
India Sees Billionaire Boom, Adding Over One Tycoon Per Week In 2025: Hurun Report
LG Electronics India Sets Price Band At ₹1,080-1,140 Per Share For Much-Awaited ₹11,607 Crore IPO
LG Electronics India Sets Price Band At ₹1,080-1,140 Per Share For Much-Awaited ₹11,607 Crore IPO
Thane: Kalyan Civic Body Issues Notice To Private School Over Ban On Religious & Cultural Symbols
Thane: Kalyan Civic Body Issues Notice To Private School Over Ban On Religious & Cultural Symbols
FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray Practices In Pune
FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray Practices In Pune
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray...

FPJ Impact: Maharashtra Health Department Issues Safety Directives After FPJ Exposes Unsafe TB X-Ray...

Jalgaon Hospital Fire: Head Nurses' Swift Action Saves Pregnant Women, Relatives

Jalgaon Hospital Fire: Head Nurses' Swift Action Saves Pregnant Women, Relatives

Vandana Chavan Urges PMC To Take Firm Stand On Pune Hills & Biodiversity Park Protection

Vandana Chavan Urges PMC To Take Firm Stand On Pune Hills & Biodiversity Park Protection

Nashik Passenger Organisations Seek Direct Train Connectivity To Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana

Nashik Passenger Organisations Seek Direct Train Connectivity To Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana

Pune: Alandi Temple Trust Donates ₹21 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In...

Pune: Alandi Temple Trust Donates ₹21 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In...