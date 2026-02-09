 Parbhani Local Body Polls See Dramatic Margins, Family Defeats & One Vote Victory
AgenciesUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Representatational image |

Parbhani: Four out of five relatives of former Maharashtra minister Suresh Warpudkar were defeated in the Zilla Parishad elections in Parbhani, the results of which were declared on Monday, an official said.

Warpudkar, a three-time Congress MLA who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2025, had served as Minister of State for Agriculture between 2008 and 2009.

According to officials, Warpudkar’s daughter Sonal Deshmukh, son Samsher Warpudkar, daughter-in-law Prerna Warpudkar, nephew Utkarsh Warpudkar and Ajit Warpudkar contested the polls.

Ajit Warpudkar, who contested on a Congress ticket, won from Lohgaon, defeating Utkarsh Warpudkar, who was fielded by the BJP, by 111 votes. Sonal Deshmukh, who contested on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket from Zari, lost to BJP candidate Dilip Deshmukh by 2,674 votes.

Samsher Warpudkar was defeated by Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Pandurang Khillare from Singnapur by 1,604 votes. His daughter-in-law, Prerna Warpudkar, lost from the Daithana seat to Jyotsana Ghatge by 2,098 votes, the official added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate wins by one vote

A Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate clinched a narrow one-vote victory over his BJP rival in the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti election in Dharashiv district on Monday, an official said.

Counting is underway for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra.

The closely fought contest for the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat ended in Amar Samudre’s favour after postal ballots were counted. He secured a total of 3,187 votes, while BJP candidate Nihal Qazi polled 3,186 votes, including three postal ballots. As many as 56 votes were cast for NOTA, the official said.

