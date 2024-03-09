 Parbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneParbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar

Parbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar

Presently, 52 patients are being treated in Parbhani District Hospital, 25 in primary health centres in Parbhani taluka, 10 in Gangakhed, 7 in Jintur, 4 in Purna, 4 in Zari and 15 in Primary Health Centres at Pedgaon. Daithana Police are investigating the matter.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Parbhani: 98 people were reported to have suffered food poisoning after eating Bhagar on the occasion of the Mahashivratri in Pedgaon, Gangakhed, Purna and Jintur in Parbhani district on Friday. 52 of them were admitted to the district government hospital while others are being treated in the private hospitals. All of them are out of danger and are recovering speedily, the sources said.

A few days back, around 100 people suffered food poisoning after eating Bhagar at a religious function in Parbhani district. The District Collector on Thursday appealed to the people to be cautious while consuming Bhagar. In the evening, reports of food poisoning were received from Muli, Suralwadi and Nardal in Gangakhed taluka and in Jintur taluka,as well after eating Bhagar on the occasion of Shivratri. On Friday, the devotees who consumed Bhagar started vomiting. They were admitted to various hospitals.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Nearly 600 Villagers Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad At Buldhana...
article-image

Presently, 52 patients are being treated in Parbhani District Hospital, 25 in primary health centres in Parbhani taluka, 10 in Gangakhed, 7 in Jintur, 4 in Purna, 4 in Zari and 15 in Primary Health Centres at Pedgaon. Daithana Police are investigating the matter.

District Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gitey said that people are suffering food poisoning after consuming the expired Bhagar. People should check the expiry date of the Bhagar purchasing it. In case of vomiting and nausea after eating Bhagar, people should immediately rush to the nearby health facilities for treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar

Parbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar

Good News! Nagpur To Pune Journey To Be Reduced To 6 Hours Soon

Good News! Nagpur To Pune Journey To Be Reduced To 6 Hours Soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanitary Workers Felicitated On Women’s Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanitary Workers Felicitated On Women’s Day

Nashik: Four Killed, One Seriously Hurt In Road Accident

Nashik: Four Killed, One Seriously Hurt In Road Accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Sugar Production At 90 Lakh Tons; 35% Of National Output

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Sugar Production At 90 Lakh Tons; 35% Of National Output