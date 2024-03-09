Parbhani: 98 People Suffer Food Poisoning After Eating Bhagar

Representative Photo |

Parbhani: 98 people were reported to have suffered food poisoning after eating Bhagar on the occasion of the Mahashivratri in Pedgaon, Gangakhed, Purna and Jintur in Parbhani district on Friday. 52 of them were admitted to the district government hospital while others are being treated in the private hospitals. All of them are out of danger and are recovering speedily, the sources said.

A few days back, around 100 people suffered food poisoning after eating Bhagar at a religious function in Parbhani district. The District Collector on Thursday appealed to the people to be cautious while consuming Bhagar. In the evening, reports of food poisoning were received from Muli, Suralwadi and Nardal in Gangakhed taluka and in Jintur taluka,as well after eating Bhagar on the occasion of Shivratri. On Friday, the devotees who consumed Bhagar started vomiting. They were admitted to various hospitals.

Presently, 52 patients are being treated in Parbhani District Hospital, 25 in primary health centres in Parbhani taluka, 10 in Gangakhed, 7 in Jintur, 4 in Purna, 4 in Zari and 15 in Primary Health Centres at Pedgaon. Daithana Police are investigating the matter.

District Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gitey said that people are suffering food poisoning after consuming the expired Bhagar. People should check the expiry date of the Bhagar purchasing it. In case of vomiting and nausea after eating Bhagar, people should immediately rush to the nearby health facilities for treatment.