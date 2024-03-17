Pandharpur-Satara Express Commences Service, Residents Push For Daily Runs |

The Pandharpur-Satara and Satara-Pandharpur via Miraj Express, recently approved by the railway administration, commenced its service on Saturday.

The extension of this train, originally Pandharpur-Dadar Express, to Satara was demanded in the advisory committee meeting held in Pune.

The extended train will depart from Satara on Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday at 3pm, from Karad at 4:30pm, and reach Pandharpur via Miraj at 9:30pm. It will depart from Pandharpur and reach Dadar at 6:30am the following day.

The train received a warm welcome at Satara by Vineet Patil, a regional railway advisory committee member.

All railway advisory committee members have urged the Railway Board to make the train a daily service. Additionally, they have requested to name the train "Chandrabhaga" Express, as stated by Sandeep Shinde, Working President of Railway Passenger Sena.