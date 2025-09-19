Over 7,000 Farmers Hit As August Rains Ravage 4,000 Hectares In Nashik | File Photo

Nashik: While there is satisfaction that the dams in the district have been filled to the brim due to the continuous rains since May, on the other hand, farmers are shedding tears as the rains have harmed standing crops in the fields. Administrative statistics have proven that the farmers have been hit the hardest by the rains in the month of August. The heavy rains have caused a huge financial loss to middle-class farmers. According to the information received, in August alone, 4014.32 hectares of crops have been damaged in 40 villages of the district. A total of 7,108 farmers have been affected by the heavy rains. In this regard, the district administration has submitted a proposal for financial assistance of Rs 3.81 crore to the state government. Now, the eyes of the affected farmers are fixed on government assistance.

This year, the rains in Nashik district have unexpectedly made a heavy appearance since the beginning of May. However, due to their consistency, they have hit the farmers on a large scale. Statistics show that due to the heavy rains, seasonal crops such as onion, soybean and maize, as well as grape and pomegranate orchards in the district, have suffered a huge loss.

Panchnama completed in the affected areas

The district administration has completed the panchnama in the affected areas with the help of the agriculture department. Accordingly, 7,108 farmers have been affected in 40 villages due to damage to agricultural crops on 4014.32 hectares, and they are strongly demanding compensation for their losses as soon as possible. The administration has submitted the report prepared after the inspection to the state government. Now the farmers are waiting for help. According to the administrative report, the amount demanded will be important for the farmers. Therefore, the farmers are expressing their expectation that the government will respond positively to this demand and provide immediate compensation.

Dams in the district are overflowing

Dams in the district are overflowing due to continuous rains. The water storage in the Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik, has reached 98.56 per cent. Due to this, continuous discharge is being made. Statistics show that the storage in the dams is 9 per cent more than last year. The highest rainfall in the district was recorded in Dindori (152 per cent), and the talukas that received more than 100 per cent rainfall include Deola, Baglan, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Niphad and Yeola.